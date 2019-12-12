Om Birla inaugurates 'blanket bank' at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated a 'blanket bank' at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here. The bank, started by an organisation 'Aao Saath Chalen', provides blankets to the poor free of cost.

"This is a new beginning in the government hospital of Delhi, which will prove to be very helpful for the families of the patients. The government works to provide basic facilities, but every person in the society should extend their support and for this, the competent people of the society should come forward to help the disabled people and become partners in building a new India," Birla said during the inauguration."People from all over the country come to Delhi for employment and in the absence of a residence, they are forced to sleep on the pavement in the open even in the winter season, it is a matter of concern for all of us. We all should take efforts to come forward and help such people," he added.The National Convenor of the organisation, Vishnu Mittal said that through the free blanket bank facility, family members of those hospitalized will be given quilts and blankets to be used during the night on the basis of recruitment slips.After using the blankets, the beneficiaries will deposit them at the centre again in the morning. No rent will be charged for blankets and quilts. (ANI)