New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated MP (Member of Parliament) health check-up centre in Parliament.

Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey were also present during the inauguration.



The health check-up centre has been inaugurated amid the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament which had begun on Monday.

This nearly month-long winter session will continue till December 13. (ANI)