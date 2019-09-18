Om Birla meets central govt officials over flood situation in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker and Kota-Bundi Member of Parliament Om Birla on Wednesday met senior Central government officials to discuss the prevailing flood situation in Rajasthan.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Birla said: "During my two-day visit to the constituency, I witnessed that houses of many people have been severely damaged and there has also been loss of crops and cattle.""Based on their issues, today, I met officials from Home Ministry, National Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Management Authority officials and Defense ministry officials to discuss how can the government address the people's concerns," he said.Birla further added that the Rajasthan government has been requested to provide relief for reconstruction of people's houses and also prepare a survey report to assess the damage and losses."Based on the report, the Centre and state government can address the concerns of the victims together," Birla said.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of the state.Also, the flood relief columns of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army were called upon by the state administration for rescue operation in the heavily flooded areas of Kota and Jhalawar districts.Rajasthan's Department of Personnel has also issued an order cancelling the leaves of all government officials. (ANI)