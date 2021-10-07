Om Birla meets Reiner Haseloff, President of Germany's Bundesrat on sidelines of G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit

Rome [Italy], October 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met Reiner Haseloff, President of Bundesrat, the German Parliament on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers Summit.



During the meeting, both the delegates discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening of Parliamentary exchange, tweeted the official handle of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Birla also met President of the Senate of Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers Summit in Rome. During the meeting, both the delegates discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

