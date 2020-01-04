Om Birla to address Haryana Assembly on Jan 22

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the training session of MLAs in Haryana Assembly on January 22.

The upcoming session of Haryana Assembly will begin on January 20 and will continue till January 22, informed Chief Minister's Office.

Also, the Haryana government on Friday decided to celebrate this year as "Sushasan Sankalp Varsh".(ANI)

