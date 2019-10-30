Om Birla to attend speakers' summit of G-20 countries

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend a three-day Parliamentary Speakers' Summit of G-20 countries (P-20) at Tokyo in Japan due November 3.

The delegation will depart from New Delhi for attending the summit on November 2.

The summit will have three main sessions. The first session is based on the theme 'Promotion of Free, Open and Fair Trade and Investment'.

The theme of the second session is 'Utilization of Innovative Technology towards a Human-Centred Future Society' while the third session would be held on the theme of 'Efforts towards Resolution of Global Challenges and Achievement of the SDGs (Financing for Development, Need for Transparent and Effective Government)'.

The event is being jointly organised by House of Councillors of National Diet of Japan and Inter-Parliamentary Union, Geneva in Switzerland. At the end of the summit, the speakers will adopt a joint statement, known as Outcome Document, which would act as parliamentary inputs to the main G-20 heads of government and states conference to be held next year. The P-20 Summit for 2018 was hosted by Parliament of Argentina in November and this year Japan is the chair of the G20. sk/prs