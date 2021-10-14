  1. Sify.com
  4. Om Birla visits Jodhpur, condoles demise of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's mother

Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 00:30:02hrs
LS Speaker Om Birla paying tribute to Gajendra Shekhawat's mother. (Photo/ @ombirlakota)

Om Birla condoles demise of Shekhawat's mother

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav visited the Jodhpur residence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to express their condolences over the demise of his mother.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal also paid his tributes.
The Speaker paid floral tributes and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.
"This is huge and personal loss for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat," he said. (ANI)

