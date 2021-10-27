Oman approves Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines for travel without quarantine

Muscat [Oman], October 27 (ANI): The Government of the Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday added Indian-made Covaxin to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to the country without quarantine.



"COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travellers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN," tweeted the Embassy of India in Muscat.

"All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine. All other COVID-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers," read the press release of the Indian Embassy.

This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

Covaxin, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing has decided that additional clarifications from the manufacturer are needed to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The UN health body said that the TAG expects to reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3.

Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at the UN health body's request on September 27.

Earlier this month, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan had said that the UN health body's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin.Last week, WHO had said a vaccine recommended by it for emergency use must be evaluated thoroughly. (ANI)