Oman logs 741 new Covid cases

Muscat, March 24 (IANS) The Omani Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 741 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally to 153,105.

Meanwhile, 374 people have recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 140,220 while 11 deaths were reported, pushing the tally to 1,644, according to a ministry statement as quoted by Oman News Agency (ONA).