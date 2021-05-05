Oman logs 770 new Covid cases, tally at 198,572

Muscat, May 5 (IANS) Oman on Wednesday reported 770 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally to 198,572, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 1,372 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 180,547 while nine deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 2,071, since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA, Xinhua reported.