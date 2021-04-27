Oman reports 1,128 new COVID-19 cases, 191,398 in total

Muscat [Oman], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,128 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 191,398, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.



Meanwhile, 1,145 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 170,929.

Nine more deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,992, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

