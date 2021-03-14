Oman reports 1,610 new COVID-19 cases

Muscat [Oman], March 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 1,610 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 146,867, the official Oman News Agency reported.



Meanwhile, 1,202 people recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 136,429, while eight deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,608, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

