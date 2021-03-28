Oman reports 2,249 new COVID-19 cases, 156,087 in total

Muscat [Oman], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 2,249 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 156,087, the official Oman News Agency reported.



Meanwhile, 1,654 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 142,420 while 11 deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,661, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

