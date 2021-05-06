Oman reports 770 new Covid-19 cases, 198,572 in total

Muscat, May 6 (IANS) The Omani health ministry on Wednesday announced 770 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 198,572, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 1,372 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 180,547 while nine deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,071 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA, the Xinhua news agency reported.