Oman reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 207,109 in total

Muscat [Oman], May 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Tuesday announced 812 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 207,109, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.



Meanwhile, 474 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 191,539 while 13 fatalities were reported, pushing up the death toll to 2,219, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

