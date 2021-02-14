Omar Abdullah claims he, his family 'locked up' at home

"This is the "naya/new J&K" after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home, they've locked my sister and her kids in their home as well," the National Conference leader tweeted on Sunday.Omar also posted pictures showing police vehicles parked outside his residence in Srinagar alongside his tweet.He further claimed that the staff working at his home are also not being allowed inside."Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren't being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry and bitter," he said in another tweet today. (ANI)