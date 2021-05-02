Omar Abdullah congratulates Kerala CM for 'emphatic victory' in Assembly polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his "emphatic victory" in state Assembly polls.



"Congratulations to Pinarayi Vijayan for an emphatic victory in Kerala today. The voters of Kerala have rewarded your model of governance and social security-driven development. Best wishes for your next term in office," he tweeted.

The exit polls had predicted LDF retaining power in Kerala. As the counting for the day progress, the ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is registering a win on 21 seats and maintaining a lead on 39 more.

Among other constituents of LDF, CPI has won 4 seats and is leading on 13 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won 3 seats and maintaining the lead on 2, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) are leading on two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress is leading on one seat. (ANI)

