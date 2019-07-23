Omar Abdullah takes jibe at PM playing with baby in Parliament

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to twitter to take a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted pictures of him playing with a baby in in his Parliament office even as both the Houses were rocked by US President Donald Trump's remarks on mediation in Kashmir.

Commenting on Modi's photos, which were posted on his official Instagram handle, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Cute pictures. While the opposition parties yell themselves hoarse demanding the PM explain last night's mediation brouhaha he lets them know what he thinks of their demand by putting pictures like these on his Instagram feed."He ended his tweet with a laughing emoji.Amidst the hurly-burly of Indian politics inside the Parliament, a young visitor came to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.While the PM hosted a "very special friend" in Parliament today, people can't stop wondering who the cute little baby is.Modi posted pictures of him playing with an infant on his Instagram account, which soon went viral. The pictures of him playing with a toddler has already garnered 8,62,947 likes and 11,135 comments.In the first still, the baby can be seen sitting comfortably in the PM's lap. The Prime Minister is also playfully engrossed with the child. The little bundle of joy looks absolutely delighted and has a wide smile on his face.The second picture shows the baby looking curiously at the other things kept on the office table. Of all the things on the table, the toddler appears to be most taken by what looked like two bars of chocolates.Modi posted the picture on his Instagram with a caption, "A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," which sent his followers into a tizzy with Twitter playing a guessing game as to who this kid is.The comment section on Instagram was also flooded with questions about the little baby, including some interesting theories about the little one's identity. One Instagram user speculated that the child may be Rohit Sharma's daughter. Some even guessed that it might be Home Minister Amit Shah's grandchild.It finally turned out that the toddler was the grandchild of senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Satyanaraain Jatiya.On Instagram, PM Modi is the most followed leader and has over 25 million followers but he follows none. (ANI)