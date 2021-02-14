Omar claims he and Farooq 'locked' up at home, says it's 'new J&K'

Omar posted on Twitter photos of security vehicles stationed outside his residence on the Gupkar Road and said that his sister and her children, who live next doors, have been locked up as well.

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed on Sunday that he and his father Farooq Abdullah have been "locked" up at their residence here without any explanation by authorities.

"This is the 'naya/new J&K' after August 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home; they've locked my sister and her kids in their home as well," Omar tweeted.

The two former Chief Ministers were said to travel out of Srinagar to address party workers.

On Saturday, another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she was prevented from moving out of her residence on the Gupkar Road to visit south Kashmir's Pulwama district to meet with the family of teenager Athar Mushtaq who was killed in an encounter on the Srinagar outskirts on December 30, 2020.

