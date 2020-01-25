Omar in white beard surfaces on Twitter

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's latest photograph wearing a woollen cap and sporting a long white beard surfaced on social media on Saturday, and went viral.

Omar is seen smiling with snow in the backdrop. The photo has a retro touch to it. According to sources the photograph is genuine.

The National Conference leader, who has been on detention since August 5, when Article 370 was abrogated in the state, appears to have not shaved since.

In October, a different photo of Omar had surfaced, in which he was sporting a smaller beard. Three former chief ministers have been in detention in the valley since August 5. Omar's father Farooq Abdullah has been kept at his Gupta Road residence in Srinagar. Earlier there were reports that Omar, who has been kept in Hari Niwas, would be moved to a home on Gupta Road, but that has not happened. Mehbooba Mufti, too, has been kept in a government building on M.A. Road. zi/in