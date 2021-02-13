Omar takes exception to J&K BJP chief pinning ranks on police recruit

Jammu, Feb 13 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, on Saturday took strong exception to state BJP President Ravinder Raina pinning ranks on a recruited police officer during an attestation parade.

A picture showing the BJP leader pinning ranks on a recruit during a passing out-cum-attestation parade of recruit police officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur district went viral on Saturday.