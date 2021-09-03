On 100th death anniversary, a literary ode to C. Subramania Bharati



This book is the most definitive account of Bharati's important English writings, according to the publisher.

Bharati's work as a poet and prose-writer ignited a Renaissance in modern Tamil writing. However, he also wrote and published regularly in English. A nationalist who fought against British rule in India and a social reformer who advocated passionately for women's equality and the eradication of caste. His writings were proscribed by the British government and he lived in exile in the French Indian territory of Pondicherry for more than a decade.