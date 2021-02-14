On 2nd anniversary of Pulwama, Chhattisgarh CM alleges conspiracy behind attack

Ranchi (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 14 (ANI): On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged "conspiracy" behind the 2019 incident and questioned how 300 kg RDX reached such a high-security area.



"How come 300 kg RDX reached such a high-security area? Who was behind this conspiracy? I pay respect to the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack. The nation salutes their martyrdom," Baghel tweeted (in roughly translated Hindi).

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

Earlier today, several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days later India carried out surgical strikes on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. (ANI)