On BSY birthday, PM calls him 'most experienced leader'

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Warm birthday greetings poured from all over the country, including BJP stalwarts like Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union home minister, Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Aditya Nath, to Karnataka Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa who celebrated his 78th birthday on Saturday.

Gorn on February 27, 1943, Yediyurappa was first elected to the Karnataka Legislature in 1983 and has since represented the Shikaripur constituency seven times and Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency once.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tweeted: "Yediyurappa Ji is one of our most experienced leaders, who has devoted his life towards the welfare of farmers and empowering the poor. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Terming Yediyurappa as a hardworking leader, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda tweeted that under Yediyurappa's leadership, Karnataka is accomplishing new heights of development & playing an active role towards self-reliant India. I pray for his long & healthy life.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Yediyurappa is a dedicated leader of BJP. "His dedication towards the welfare of the poor and farmers of Karnataka is commendable," he tweeted.

Defence minister, Rajnath Singh tweeted that Yeidyurappa has been making a remarkable contribution to Karnataka's development and doing commendable work while uplifting the poor and empowering the farmers. "Praying for his long and healthy life," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Aditya Nath tweeted saying very warm birthday wishes to Karnataka CM Yediyurppaji.

"He has been tirelessly working towards farmers' welfare and under his leadership Karnataka has been scaling new heights in development. May Prabhu Shri Ram bless him with a long, healthy and prosperous life," he tweeted.

Union minister of water resources, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, tweeted in Kannada wishing him good health and long life on his birthday.

Besides these leaders, BJP chief ministers, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and several other BJP leaders wished Yediyurappa on his birthday.

Several leaders cutting across the party lines like former prime minister, H. D. Deve Gowda, Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka CM, H.D. Kumaraswamy were some of the prominent leaders who wished Yediyurappa on the occasion of his 78th birthday in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

Yediyurappa was warmly greeted by his cabinet colleagues and supporters garlands and bouquets.

--IANS

nbh/ash