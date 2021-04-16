On eve of Rajasthan bypolls, Pilot unfazed on being 'sidelined'

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I have full faith in the Congress leadership and hence have fully abided by what the party leadership told me. I went everywhere where the party assigned me, in Assam, Kerala and even in Rajasthan during filing of nominations by candidates for three seats. However, later the party deputed ministers and senior leaders for campaigning and I had no issues with it," he added.

However, Pilot, who has been in Rajasthan since the last few days after campaigning in the Kerala and Assam assembly elections, seems unaffected on being 'sidelined' during campaigning and remains confident that the Congress under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi will do well.

However, Pilot raised concerns over the delay in addressing their issues and said that it has been nine months since the setting up of the committee which was formed under the direction of Sonia Gandhi with the intention of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to address party members concerns but nothing concrete has come out yet.

After these by-elections and 5 state elections, there are no reasons for further delay in implementing whatever was decided by the committee, he said.

He added that he wants that those who worked hard for forming the Congress government in the state should get appropriate positions now as already half the tenure of the state government is over and none of the workers have received a 'reward' in return.

There is a tough contest in these by-elections, however, we are sure to win these three seats, he reiterated.

--IANS

arc/bg