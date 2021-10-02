On Gandhi Jayanti, activists clean up yamuna bank

Agra, Oct 2 (IANS) Scores of green and river activists celebrated Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary early on Saturday by offering shram daan, to clean the Yamuna river bank.

Members of Namami Gange, River Connect Campaign, Vrikshita, Nehru Yuva Kendra, NCC, joined the clean up programme.

Namami Gange local convener Payal Singh Rana said the condition of pollution in river Yamuna was serious.