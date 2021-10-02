On Gandhi Jayanti, Pawan Kalyan fills potholes to target YSRCP

Landing at Rajahmundry on Saturday morning, Pawan Kalyan filled up some potholes and later addressed a public gathering. Pointing to the apparent attempts by the state government to stop his party's supporters and the public from attending the event, Pawan Kalyan declared that his party would never bend down to any pressure.

"Instead we will rise further," he said.

From Rajahmundry, Pawan Kalyan flew to Bengaluru and from there travelled by road to Anantapur district in the afternoon. After repairing some potholes there, he addressed a public gathering, where he again raised the mis-governance issue.

"The youth are migrating from here. Industries are being threatened. There should be no scope for fear in a democracy," he said.

He also claimed that the Jana Sena Party will come to power in the state after the next Assembly elections scheduled in 2024.

On his birthday (September 2), the film star-politician had launched a three-day social media campaign to call attention to the sorry state of roads in the state. He had also announced that he would personally do 'shramdaan' or service in the form of repairing the roads if the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government did not act in the matter.

The campaign had garnered massive response from all parts of the state, with people sending images of damaged roads in their localities.

Ahead of Pawan Kalyan's programme on Saturday, the state government had sprung into action. Many potholes were repaired in the localities he visited, with reports coming in of Jana Sena Party workers not being allowed to reach the venue of his events.

--IANS

pvn/arm