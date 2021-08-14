On I-Day eve, Maha notches record 9.36L daily jabs

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) On the eve of Independence Day, Maharashtra set a new record by administering over 9.36 lakh Covid-19 jabs in a single day across the state, officials said here on Saturday.

The day's data till 7 pm surpassed the previous record of 8.11 lakh jabs achieved on July 3.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed their appreciation for the efforts that went into achieving this feat, at a time when the state is in full preparedness for a possible third wave of the pandemic.