On Independence Day, PM Modi will invite entire Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort as special guests

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day, August 15.



He will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time. Prime Minister Modi will invite all Olympics participants to his residence for the interaction, in addition to the programme at the Red Fort.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi lauded the efforts of Indian sportspersons who are participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and highlighted that this time, the highest number of players had qualified for the games.

While virtually addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat today, PM Modi said, "This time, the highest number of players from India have qualified in the Olympics. Remember, this has been done while battling the biggest disaster of 100 years. There are many games in which we have qualified for the first time. Not only qualified but also giving tough competition."

"The zeal, passion and spirit of Indian players are at the highest level. This confidence comes when the right talent is identified and is encouraged. This confidence comes when the systems change and become transparent. This new confidence is becoming the hallmark of New India," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)