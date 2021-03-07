On International Women's Day, Nita Ambani launches Her Circle, an initiative to empower women through digital revolution

This first-of-its-kind digital networking platform aims to accelerate women's empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.'Her Circle' is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women -- beginning withIndian women but open to participation of women from all over the globe. It is an all-encompassing content, social media and goal fulfilment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.On the occasion of the launch, Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, "When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others."She further said, "As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself. From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience. Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other.""I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own", added Nita M. Ambani.With the digital revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circlewelcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries."We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform," added Nita M. Ambani.Talking about how 'Her Circle' works, she said it acts as one stop destination for networking and goal-fulfilment. Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and uplifting even as it connects women to each other through a social platform.She can engage as she watches vibrant videos, reads articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.The platform will also provide women with answers from Reliance's esteemed panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership. The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile. She can grow and learn throughmaster classes from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.Her Circle also provides space for women to share their life stories of success-through struggle, which can provide inspiration, hope and resilience to others.While the content, from videos to articles, is open to all, the social networking part of the platform is only for women. The social connect will provide her with a safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation. Her Circle also has an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts in a confidential chatroom.In addition to providing useful and uplifting content, social networking and expert advice in a safe and personalised environment, 'Her Circle' also provides app-only trackers to enable users to inculcate and sustain the right habits, much like a true and supportive friend.If the user wants to be fit, she has access to a fitness tracker; she wants her finances sorted, she can access a finance tracker; she wants her period predictions in place, she can access a period tracker; she wants to have a baby this year, she can take help from a fertility tracker; she wants a pregnancy guide, she can approach a pregnancy tracker and guide.Her Circle is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and My Jio App Store.Lastly, participation in 'Her Circle' is entirely free for its registered users. It will be launchedin English initially and, subsequently, in other languages. (ANI)