On its foundation day, Congress to hold flag march at all state headquarters on Dec 28

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Congress will organise a flag march with the slogan 'Save India - Save Constitution' at all state headquarters across the country on December 28, which is marked as the foundation day of the party.

In a letter to the PCC heads and In-charges, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has asked the state units to make a road map for the programme.



"In the meeting of AICC General Secretaries and In-charges held in AICC on December 16, it has been decided to organise a flag march with the slogan 'Save India - Save Constitution' at all state headquarters under the aegis of all the PCCs in respective states after the flag hoisting ceremony at 10:00 am on December 28," Venugopal said.

The flag march, which will be held as the continuation of the 'Bharat Bachao' rally, will focus on the "anti-people policies of the BJP government which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women."

"Along with this, the divisive policies of the BJP government like Citizenship Amendment Act aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues of common people and brutal police crackdown on protesting students and citizens should be highlighted," Venugopal added. (ANI)

