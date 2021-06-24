On Jyeshta Purnima, 'Pratham Pooja' performed at J-K's Amarnath temple

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Jyeshta Purnima on Thursday, a 'Pratham Pooja' (a prayer) was organised at the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir.



Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's (SASB) CEO Nitishwar Kumar performed the ritual at the holy cave amidst chanting of vedic mantras to invoke divine blessings.

'Hawan' (a holy ritual in front of fire) was also performed seeking blessings of Baba Amarnathji. The CEO prayed for the good health and well-being of the people.

"With the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is a source of strength for people during this difficult time, we shall overcome the health crisis and work towards welfare of the mankind," he said.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir administration has cancelled this year's Amarnath Yatra, however, all the traditional religious rituals will be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice. SASB had earlier informed that a virtual and televised mechanism for live darshan of Aarti from the holy cave has been put in place. (ANI)

