On mission Telangana, Sharmila ends 72-hour fast

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter Sharmila, who undertook a 72-hour hunger strike in solidarity with the unemployed youths of Telangana, ended her fast on Sunday.

On concluding her fast, Sharmila said, "No job notifications have been issued for the last seven years in the state. Forty lakh people are waiting for government jobs. Disappointed youth are committing suicide. Our party functionaries will continue the struggle in the Assembly constituencies till jobs are announced. Our party will come to power in two years in Telangana and we'll eliminate unemployment."