On Priyanka's b'day, 'Indira is back' slogan echoes in MP

The 'Indira is back' advertisement has juxtaposed images of both Indira and Priyanka Gandhi. An attempt has been made to match and compare the looks of Priyanka with her grandmother with striking similarities. The colours chosen for the two pictures -- white for Indira Gandhi and a colourful face of Priyanka -- seem to suggest the future of India.

The poster reads: "The same vision, the same dedication, the same determination...the passion to take people of all faiths towards the path of progress."

Shobha Ojha, media in-charge of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, said, "One should not look for politics in the advertisement issued on the occasion of Priyanka Gandhi's birthday. She carries the image of her grandmother and the same charismatic appeal. Party Workers see in her an image of Indira Gandhi." Countering the comparison, BJP spokesman Hitesh Bajpayi said, "Congress is a family party. Those who want to do politics in Congress will have to placate Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka. What is Rahul Gandhi -- he is now known to all after the party's defeat in the general election. A group in the party wants shows allegiance to Priyanka, hence this devoutness." Political commentator Ravindra Vyas said: "Congress has released this advertisement ostensibly for political gain and is trying to cash in on Indira Gandhi's charisma on the birthday of Priyanka. But the question is: how much does the new generation know about Indira Gandhi? The party will have to look for new ways to cash in on the contributions made by their erstwhile leaders. This way of reaching out to the young generation through newspaper advertisements is not likely to stick."