On Raksha Bandhan, Goa CM reinforces bonds with his Goan sisters: CMO

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawantreinforces his bonds with his Goan sisters, at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali today," tweeted the Goa Chief Minister's Office (CMO).Earlier, a woman security personnel tied Rakhi to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as a part of Raksha Bandhan celebrations.Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie Rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)