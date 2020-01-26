On Republic Day, AAI chairman resolves to build world-class infrastructure

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): We continue our resolve to build a world-class infrastructure as far as our efforts are concerned, said Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh on Sunday.

Singh, who was speaking at the Republic Day function organised at the Air Traffic Control building here, said: "We will be stepping up our efforts to build world-class infrastructure by expanding existing airports and building new greenfield airports."

"Along with that, we will continue to be very responsible citizens of the country. The Airports Authority of India will continue with its efforts to aid environmental consciousness," said Singh.He said the AAI has banned the use of plastic at airports and are using renewable energy at our airports. "We will turn our airports more into consumers of renewable energy.""We will promote the use of electric vehicles and we will continue to support through our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to fund programmes in nutrition health and education, which will help people living in and around airports and other parts of the states where such interventions are required," he said."So, we reiterate this day our commitment to our main cause which is to build world-class infrastructure and along with that be very responsible corporate citizens of this country."The AAI celebrated the 71st Republic Day at its newly inaugurated Air Traffic Control building here where Chairman Arvind Singh unfurled the Tricolour.The celebrations were marked by dance performances presented by the students, who very well showcased cultural diversity and patriotism. Singh congratulated the students by presenting them awards for their enthralling performance.Keeping in view the AAI's theme for this year's Republic Day celebrations -- Save the Planet -- the Chairman planted a royal palm tree in the building premises. (ANI)