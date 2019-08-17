On US tour, Jagan discusses investment opportunities with biz representatives

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on his first foreign trip after assuming power, held discussions with members of the business community in Washington DC on Saturday to explore investment opportunities for US companies in Andhra Pradesh.

He also discussed opportunities to strengthen connectivity between the US and Andhra with members of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center at a roundtable meeting.Speaking at the meeting, Jagan welcomed the USIBC to work with his government to identify '5 big ideas' to catalyze the US-Andhra Pradesh Economic Partnership."Andhra Pradesh is poised to catalyze investments, capital and partnerships owing to robust infrastructure for connectivity, enabling policies, integration with global value chains, shifting demographic dividend and a ready workforce," he said.He also said that the state government and the USIBC can prepare a roadmap to achieve investment and trade targets especially in the areas of agriculture and food security, healthcare, education, infrastructure and manufacturing.The Chief Minister also welcomed US companies to expand their CSR activities in India.Jagan presented his comprehensive governance and development model, built on nine assurances called 'Navaratnalu' namely support to farmers (Rythu Bharosa), irrigation development (Jala Yagnam), incentives to mothers for education of children (Amma Vodi), scholarship for higher education, women empowerment (YSR Asara/YSR Cheyutha), social safety net through pensions (Pensionla Pempu), housing for poor (Pedalandariki Illu), quality healthcare for all (Arogyasri) and ban of alcohol.Jagan, who is on a week-long visit to the United States, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the United States, Harsh V Shringla, in Washington. (ANI)