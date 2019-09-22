On way to 'Howdy, Modi!', Trump says: 'Tremendous respect for Modi'

After his Air Force One landed at the Ellington Air Force Base, Trump told reporters: "I'm very close to the folks from India, I love India, and I have a lot of respect and a great friendship with the PM of India."

"The Prime Minister of India has asked me to make a speech and I will make a speech in a stadium loaded up with something like 70,000 people or whatever the maximum is. So we're going to have a lot, the Prime Minister and I."

He called the rally a "big deal" for India.

Trump said that Modi "is a highly respected man. He recently won the elections by a record margin. He is very popular. I have a lot of respect to the great friendship with Prime Minister. PM Modi has done great job. And he's been very good to us".