On World Environment Day, Earth Anthem by Abhay K calls people to reimagine relationship with Earth

Antananarivo [Madagascar], June 6 (ANI): Earth Anthem written by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar was recited by several poets, actors and actresses, musicians on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021.



The Anthem called upon people across the world to imagine the whole planet as their home and express solidarity with all the species inhabiting the planet Earth by restoring ecosystems.

The theme for World Environment Day 2021 was Ecological Restoration by reimagining, recreating and restoring.

Poets who took part in recitation included Roula-Maria Dib from Dubai and Beatriz Russo from Spain, Vanize Lemos from Brazil. Actors J. B. Alexander from New York, Gajraj Rao from Mumbai, actress Maria Paula from Brazil, musician Nini Markes from Georgia and translator Katarina Dzunkova from Slovakia also joined in reciting Earth Anthem on this occasion.

Penned in 2008 by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K., Earth Anthem was launched in 2013 at the Indian Council of Cultural Relations on the the occasion of the World Environment Day and since then it has been translated into 116 global languages so far.

Earth Anthem calls for unity of all the species on Earth and among all the people and all the nations to fight the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. (ANI)

