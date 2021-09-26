New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Taking a jibe at former Congress leader Jitin Prasada who was inducted into the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday termed the incident a 'Scindia redux' and said that Prasada who once represented a generational change in the Congress has now become a "BJP mantri".



@JitinPrasada, 2004-14 represented Generational Change in @INCIndia. UPA Minister. Today a BJP Mantri. A @JM_Scindia redux. What turned their hearts. Wish I could look inside their heads. Life never ceases to amaze. May he finds fulfilment in his New Avtar. God Bless brother," Tewari said in a tweet.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched from Congress to BJP last year, was inducted as the Civil Aviation Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet this year.

Coming back to Prasada, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held next year, Prasada, who joined the BJP from Congress in June this year, took oath as a minister in the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

On June 9, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Railway Miniter Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters in Delhi. Prasada's departure was a blow to the Congress party after former Union Cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP in March 2020.

Apart from Prasada, six other BJP MLAs got a berth in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet today.

These six BJP MLAs -- Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmvir Singh and Dinesh Khatik took oath as ministers of state (MoS) in the Uttar Pradesh Government. (ANI)



