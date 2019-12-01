One arrested by MP cyber police for cheating to tune of Rs 80 L using e-wallet

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Cyber Cell of Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person accused of duping as many as 1800 people approximately to the tune of Rs 80 lakhs using an e-wallet mobile phone application.



According to police, the 24-year-old accused got an e-wallet app developed from a website developer in Indore and thereafter lured other people to keep their money in it in lieu of handsome returns and interest rates.

"As a result, people have kept their money in the e-wallet but however after some time they were not able to withdraw their own money. The accused somehow managed to get the rights to the deposited money," said a police official.

He subsequently changed his location to evade police however we tracked him through his social media accounts, said the official.

"He frequently changed his locations. He changed locations in Bihar, he was in Ranchi and Bangaluru. However he remained active on social media we followed him," said official.

"He cheated people in Umari and also outside," added the official.

Police is yet investigating the case to decipher his exact modus-operandi (ANI)

