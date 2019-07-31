  1. Sify.com
One arrested for "anti-national" messages on WhatsApp group in Bihar

Last Updated: Wed, Jul 31, 2019 13:33 hrs

Jayant Kant, SP Bettiah talking to ANI on Wednesday

West Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bihar Police arrested a person for allegedly instigating "anti-national" sentiments and threatening "communal harmony" on a WhatsApp group.
He was arrested after sleuths of Cyber Cell nabbed him and handed him over to Bettiah Police.


"One person is arrested for anti-national posts on WhatsApp group. His posts are also a threat to communal harmony and religious fabric. Cyber Cell arrested him and handed him to Bettiah Police," said Jayant Kant, SP Bettiah.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

