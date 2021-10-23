One arrested for forging Parliament pass

According to the crime branch, it was learnt that Lok Sabha pass for the personal assistant or secretary of Member of Parliament (MP) in the name of Babloo Kumar Arya has been made without the recommendation of concerned MP. Babloo Kumar Arya was neither the PA or PS to any Member of Parliament nor his name was recommended for issuance of Lak Sabha Pass.

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) A Man from Bihar was arrested for forging Lok Sabha pass required to enter Parliament building complex, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

A case under Indian Penal Code was registered at the Crime Branch, New Delhi and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, it was revealed that the forged pass was prepared after editing the Lok Sabha pass which was already issued to Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti. Babloo Kumar Arya turned out to be known to Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti and belonged to the same Gopal Ganj in Bihar.

Both Bharti and Arya were interrogated in the case.

"It was found that the alleged pass was issued to Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti for the period of June 18, 2019 to December 31, 2019. In July 2019, Bablu Kumar Arya had taken the original pass from Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti from his house at Gopalganj, without his knowledge. He had prepared the alleged forged pass in a cyber cafe in Bihar after scanning the original pass and editing the details," police added.

