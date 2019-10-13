One arrested for robbing PM's niece in Delhi

The Civil Lines police managed to nab Gaurav alias Nonu from Haryana's Sonepat on Sunday, who along with another accused robbed Damyanti Ben Modi when she arrived here from Amritsar on Saturday morning.

"We have arrested Nonu from Sonepat and recovered cash, ATM card and other documents belonging to Damyanti Ben," the police said.

Police also recovered the scooty which was used to target the victim.

According to the police, the second accused in from Delhi's Sultanpuri area. He is yet to be arrested.

Police said that they got clues from the CCTV footage of nearby areas about the two accused persons. According to reports, Damyanti Ben arrived here from Amritsar on Saturday morning. She took an auto-rickshaw to the Civil Lines in North Delhi. At around 7 a.m. she reached the Gujarati Samaj Bhawan. While she was getting off from the three-wheeler, two miscreants riding a scooty snatched away her purse, which contained Rs 50,000 in cash, two mobile phones and some documents, she had told IANS.