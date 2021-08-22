One crore people in UP fully vaccinated

Maharashtra leads on the count with 1.4 crore people having taken both the doses while Gujarat is next where 1.04 crore people are fully immunised.

With this, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state in the country to have over one crore fully vaccinated people.

Lucknow, Aug 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh now has a one crore fully vaccinated population.

Among districts, Lucknow is the only one in the state where more than five lakh people are fully immunised.

Meanwhile, the total number of doses administered in the state reached 6.35 crore, including 5.34 crore people who have taken at least one dose.

In terms of age group, 3.27 crore people in the 18-plus age group have taken at least one dose while 1.89 crore people in the 45-plus age group have been vaccinated.

Among the elderly, 1.18 crore people have been immunised.

Meanwhile, 25 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and one death has been reported in the state.

The state is now left with 407 active cases.

