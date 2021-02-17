One crore saplings' plantation held to mark KCR's birthday

Ministers, MPs, state legislators and leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) planted the saplings as part of the programme held across the state.

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Plantation of one crore saplings was taken up on Wednesday to mark the 67th birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

TRS sympathizers also took up plantation in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and even abroad on a call given by Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar as part of his Green India Challenge.

Under 'Koti Vriksharchana' programme, the Chief Minister planted 'Rudraksha' sapling at his farm house at Erravelli. He congratulated Santosh Kumar, who was also present on the occasion.

Plantation was also taken up Budha Vanam project in Nagarjunasagar, the symbol of Buddhist heritage, where Rao had planted a sapling on May 4, 2015. The Budha Vanam project would be open for the national and international tourists very soon.

In the programme held on Wednesday as part of KCR's celebrations, 260 people including 230 students of BC Residential School planted 2,000 saplings.

KCR's son and state Minister K. T. Rama Rao along with his family members planted a sapling on the premises of Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister's daughter and Telangana Legislative Council member K. Kavitha and her husband D. Anil Kumar also took part in the plantation.

Santosh Kumar, who participated in one crore plantation programme at different places, thanked all TRS leaders and thousands of party workers and supporters for planting the saplings as a gift to KCR on his birthday.

The MP noted that eminent people including industrialists and film personalities took part in the programme.

A supporter of KCR in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also showed his affection on the TRS leader's birthday. Owners of Palla Venkanna's Plant Nursery at Kadiam in East Godavari district made a creative portrait of KCR using various coloured flowers and flowering plants to convey their birthday wishes to the CM.

They said taking inspiration from the CM's Haritha Haram programme aimed at turning the Telangana state green and clean, they have conveyed their greetings in an innovative way.

In Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar planted saplings at various places in Khammam and cut a cake along with MP Nama Nageswar Rao.

Ajay Kumar said that KCR is the leader of the masses and that was why the entire Telangana celebrated his birthday.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao planted saplings in Mahabubabad district.

Programmes like blood donation, poor feeding and distribution of fruits among patients in hospitals also marked the Chief Minister's birthday.

--IANS

ms/vd