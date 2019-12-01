One dead, several injured in Andhra bus accident

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Dec 1 (ANI): One woman died and seven people were injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident happened at Tapovanam circle on the outskirts of Anantapur district in the early hours of Sunday.

The bus was travelling from Bengaluru and was on its way to Hyderabad when it met with an accident at 2:45 AM.



"The remaining passengers are safe. We took up rescue operations, shifted injured to the hospital. We called on the Motor Vehicles Inspector to find out what is the reason for the accident. According to primary information, the driver could not control speed causing the accident," Inspector G Srinivasulu Reddy told ANI.

The deceased woman has been identified as 38-year-old Suchitra from Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Anantapur police have filed a case and are investigating the matter. (ANI)

