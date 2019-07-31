One dead after roof of building in Maharashtra's Solapur collapses

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): A person died after the roof of a Bank of Maharashtra branch here collapsed on Wednesday, said police.

At least 26 people were also rescued from the site of roof collapse in the bank premises.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant.



Zonal Officer Jyoti Kadam said, "As many as 23 people were trapped when the incident took place around 11:30 am today."

"One person died in the incident. Out of the injured, seven were referred to Civil Hospital in Solapur, while the rest were admitted in a local hospital here. The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident," she added.

While the bank's branch was operated out of ground floor, the building also housed a clinic on the first floor, which also caved in after the slab slumped.(ANI)

