One dead, another injured in shell blast in J-K's Sharkoot Villgam

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): One woman was killed, while another sustained injuries in a suspected shell blast in Sharkoot Villgam of Handwara on Thursday, police said.



The victims of the blast namely Sara Begum and Gulnaz Bano went to the forest on Wednesday to collect some vegetables and had brought a dead shell along with it in a bag. The blast occurred today while they were opening the bag, resulting in injuries to both. They both were shifted to hospital where Gulnaz succumbed to her injuries.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Yesterday 2 ladies Sara Begum and Gulnaz Bano of Sharkoot Vilgam went to the forest for collecting some vegetable and apparently brought a dead shell. Today while opening a vegetable bag a blast occurred resulting in injuries to both, shifted to hospital where Gulnaz succumbed."

A case has been registered into the matter. (ANI)

