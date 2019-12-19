One dead due to 'firearm injury' in Lucknow violence

Lucknow, Dec 19 (IANS) One person has died, allegedly due to a firearm injury that he sustained during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Thursday.

The deceased, according to sources, has been identified as Mohd Wakeel, a resident of Sajjad Bagh in Hussainabad area.

It is not yet clear if he was killed in police firing.

"That is for the forensic experts to decide what kind of bullet took his life. He came here with a bullet injury in the stomach and we tried to save him but he succumbed to the injury," said a doctor in the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University.

The police maintained a studied silence on the death.